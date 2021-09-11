Zacks: Analysts Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Equities analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce $270,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $350,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $1.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEVO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 37,812,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,273,797. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

