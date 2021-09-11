Zacks: Analysts Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.28). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. 421,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,644. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,052 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,548 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,778,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.