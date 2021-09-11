Zacks: Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 126,379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 205.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $167,570,000 after acquiring an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 53.5% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 39,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. 5,719,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,564,341. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

