Zacks: Analysts Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.73 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $97.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.87 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $122.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $405.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $412.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $405.30 million, with estimates ranging from $384.19 million to $426.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of HALL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $68.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.45. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 46,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.