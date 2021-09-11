Zacks: Analysts Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $97.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.87 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $122.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $405.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $412.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $405.30 million, with estimates ranging from $384.19 million to $426.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of HALL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $68.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.45. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 46,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.