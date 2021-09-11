Zacks: Analysts Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in Hess by 5.9% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 234.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 352,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,273,000 after buying an additional 204,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 37,101 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

