Zacks: Analysts Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Post -$1.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the lowest is ($1.35). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($3.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,703,392.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,881.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,061 shares of company stock valued at $28,535,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,077,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.15. The company had a trading volume of 513,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,030. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

