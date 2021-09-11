Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is $0.13. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.23. 246,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $364.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.94.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

