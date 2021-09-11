Zacks: Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report sales of $75.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.14 million. Wingstop reported sales of $63.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $295.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.20 million to $300.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $351.79 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $365.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

In related news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.89. The company had a trading volume of 343,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,133. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $184.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

