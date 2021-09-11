Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Post $2.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $2.38. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $2.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $10.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $12.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 136.1% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $168.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $456.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.89 and a 200 day moving average of $212.90. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

