Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,311 shares of company stock valued at $15,124,785. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 543,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

