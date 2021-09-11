Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Core & Main stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,866. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

