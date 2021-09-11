Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $92.29 on Friday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $81.55 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

