Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,020. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

