Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post $307.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.39 million and the highest is $313.00 million. Green Dot reported sales of $279.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $524,990. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after buying an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 105,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,898. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.