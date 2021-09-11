Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report $3.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65. Lennox International reported earnings of $3.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of LII traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $321.39. The stock had a trading volume of 237,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,328. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $259.62 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.66 and a 200 day moving average of $327.95. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,251 shares of company stock worth $8,701,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

