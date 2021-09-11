Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.16). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Profound Medical.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of PROF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.55. 34,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,838. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after buying an additional 602,797 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 165,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

