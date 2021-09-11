Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

SEE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.08. 709,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,487. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,578,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,138 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

