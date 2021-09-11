Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Vonage posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%.

VG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

NASDAQ VG traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,817. Vonage has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,027,500. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

