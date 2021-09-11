Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to post $65.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.90 million. American Well reported sales of $62.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $255.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.86 million to $258.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $347.84 million, with estimates ranging from $333.69 million to $359.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $65,580.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,206.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,764 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American Well by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Well by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.74. American Well has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

