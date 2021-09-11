Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

