Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.25. 1,527,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

