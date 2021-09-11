Zacks: Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

THS stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 19.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

