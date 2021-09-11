Zacks: Brokerages Expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for View’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that View will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for View.

Get View alerts:

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of View in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of View in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of View in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIEW opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88. View has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

View Company Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on View (VIEW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.