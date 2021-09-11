Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Hold

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.91 million, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. On average, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 522,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 175,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 95,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.