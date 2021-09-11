Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Hold

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE TPB opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $902.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 94.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after buying an additional 161,898 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 120,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $4,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

