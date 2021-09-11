Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) to “Buy”

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

