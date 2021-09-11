Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 118,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 142.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,900,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $580.63 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $559.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.23.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

