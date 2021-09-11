Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00289984 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00146635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00181702 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002738 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

