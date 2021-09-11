Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells $273,046.95 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total transaction of $273,046.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.69. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

