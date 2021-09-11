Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 250.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,849 shares of company stock worth $8,150,192. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z opened at $91.83 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.