Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

