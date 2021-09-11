Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.67.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.