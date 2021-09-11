Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. 629,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,354. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $83,558.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,517 shares of company stock worth $3,456,231. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

