$0.18 EPS Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. Diana Shipping reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

