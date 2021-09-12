$0.20 EPS Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Gladstone Capital also reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

GLAD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 129,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,441. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $385.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.