$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. The Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Macerich.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.12.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 239,662 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in The Macerich by 158.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 409,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 250,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.