$0.49 EPS Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.40. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.20. 94,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $724.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

