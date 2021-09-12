$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,588,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

