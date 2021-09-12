$0.76 EPS Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.82. ViacomCBS posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,128,000 after buying an additional 144,651 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 20.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 42.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

