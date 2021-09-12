$1.27 EPS Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. MercadoLibre posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 353.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $14.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $36.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,847.41. 327,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36,948.20 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,716.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,562.34.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

