$1.56 EPS Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $133.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $143.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.14 and its 200-day moving average is $130.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,874,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.