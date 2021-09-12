$1.61 EPS Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.56. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,089 shares of company stock valued at $33,942,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after acquiring an additional 201,697 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $155.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,155. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

