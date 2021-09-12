$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.54. 5,148,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.03. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

