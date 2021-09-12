$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.72. Edison International posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,804. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,930,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 724.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 109,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,885 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

