$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.38. The stock had a trading volume of 125,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,169. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.07. Watsco has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

