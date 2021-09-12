11,554 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,554 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.54. 1,944,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,907. The company has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.89. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $146.18 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

