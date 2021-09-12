$12.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post $12.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.21 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $51.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.82 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.11 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.57.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $787.12. 722,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,466. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $762.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $696.88.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

