$12.95 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce $12.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $52.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $52.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $80.85 million, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $87.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after buying an additional 2,755,518 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.5% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 158,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,003,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,907. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.82. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.