$120.37 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post $120.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.73 million to $121.00 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $115.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $475.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.28 million to $478.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $476.11 million, with estimates ranging from $470.72 million to $481.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 90,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.