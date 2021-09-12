1,222 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 72.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA USO opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

